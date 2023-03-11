Special Interview: Ariel Lavi explains how to produce your film

The film industry could be very confusing. On one side there is the Hollywood Film Industry, the most popular and richest film industry in the world. On the other hand, it's hard to raise money for independent films, especially short films, and many beginners give up in advance because of it . We honor to host the Awards winning International Film Producer and Screenwriter- Ariel Lavi that will explain how to deal with it.

He is only 28 but he produced films in the US, Mexico, Nigeria, Dubai, Canada. His films won 64 awards all over the world and he is a judge at Sunset Film Festival and Hollywood Screening Film Festival. Now, he is here to explain to us how to produce a film.

His film he produced in Mexico "Metanoia " starred the famous Mexican actress Jessica Decote, Laura Di Luca, and Carlos Hendrick. Written by David Alejandro Gigena Kazimierczak. Directed by Moran Avni won Best LGBTQ at World Carnival- Singapore.

Hello Ariel, as you know the financial situation is very difficult in the film industry. It's hard to raise money for independent films and to gain any profit sometimes. How can a producer raise money for his film?

"It depends on the length of the film. If it's a feature film your options are bigger. You can try to find investors, try to submit your ideas to funds, or to pitch to streaming platforms for a production development"

Congratulations on your wins all over the world and especially the Best LGBTQ at World Carnival Singapore

"Thanks, to win it's always amazing but in Singapore it was special."

If someone wants to create a short film how can he raise money?

"It's different from a feature film. It's easier to produce than a feature film because the budget you need to raise is lower but the chance to earn any profit is lower too. Unfortunately, the options of raising money for short films are limited but it's possible- the best is to submit to funds. There is the option of crowdfunding platforms but I recommend finding better ways. There are people who invest their own money too. This isn't easy."

How did you finance your films?

"I produced in cheaper countries like Mexico and Nigeria for example so it was an easier process. I recommend to people to be open to shoot in cheaper countries. Not every film should be shot in the most expensive cities like LA or New York City"

What's the most difficult thing to finance in film?

"It's difficult to answer. Every film needs something else, but everything is expensive "

What's the best advice you can give to beginners?

"To write simple films, try to collaborate with people you know in the film industry, and divide the budget in the best way you can and consult with professionals before you make a budget for crew members "