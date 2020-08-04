The World Cup-winning captain and goalkeeper of Spain Iker Casillas announced his retirement from the professional game of football at the age of 39 on Tuesday. The former Real Madrid star has called time on his five-year contract with Porto in July as his contract expired.

The footballer had suffered a heart attack during a training session last year and did not play any of the matches since April 2019.

Casillas Announces Retirement

"The important thing is the path you travel and the people who accompany you, not where it takes you, because that comes with work and effort alone, and I think I can say, without hesitation, that the path I have taken is the one I dreamt about #Thanks," Casillas said on Twitter.

Casillas was given a role on Porto's technical staff at the start of last season and was included in the first-team squad, although he was never named in a matchday squad.

(With agency inputs)