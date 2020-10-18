The Spanish police broke up a mass orgy as the crowd was eagerly queued outside to get filmed having sex. The incident was reportedly advertised as 'a crime against public health' ahead of taking place in a fifth-floor studio located in the San Blas neighborhood of Madrid on Wednesday evening.

Dozens of the participants reportedly have waited outside the place as they had the hopes of joining in. The undercover officials went to the scene after they were tipped off about the sex party. They got into the flat due to the revelers who mistook them for participants of the orgy.

Police Stop Mass Orgy Party

Drugs including cocaine and also liquid ecstasy were reportedly seized from the flat that was given on rent for a week to a partygoer who was involved. Three organizers got warned and they face heavy fines for the sex event, which was unlicensed, as per the local reports.

One of the organizers is reportedly a porn director and goes by the mane Ignacio Allende, better known as Torbe. The person spent seven months on rand in prison in 2016 after getting arrested on the suspicion of crimes including sexual abuse of minors and also the distribution of child porn.

He is yet to get on a trial. The prosecutors recently made an announcement that they will be seeking a seven-year prison sentence on the charges including distribution of child pornography linked to the filming of two minors. This comes after the Spanish Government made a declaration about a 15-day state emergency in order to bring down the soaring coronavirus or COVID-19 infection rate in Madrid.

The restrictions have got placed on gatherings while there is a ban on leaving or entering the city unless it is for work or for humanitarian reasons. The deadly virus outbreak has claimed the lives of over one million people globally. An effective vaccine is expected by the first quarter of 2021.