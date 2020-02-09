A Britain citizen was tested positive for coronavirus in Mallorca, which is the second case of the new virus to be confirmed in Spain, as stated by the Spanish National Centre for Microbiology said on Sunday.

The patient is one of four members of a British family taken into observation in Mallorca on Friday after coming into contact with someone in France who was subsequently diagnosed with the virus. The other three tested negative.

89 deaths reported on Saturday

With 89 fatalities that were reported on Saturday, February 8, the death toll attributed to the deadly novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV has got on equivalent terms with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak in 2002-03. Till now, 813 fatalities and over 37,550 cases have been reported from all over the world.

In central China's Hubei province, which is the epicentre of the outbreak, 81 fatalities were reported, out of a total of 89 in mainland China. Out of 2,656 new cases, 2,147 cases were reported from Hubei, as per Global Times. Till now, the province has reported around 27,100 cases with 780 fatalities.

