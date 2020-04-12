Spain's overnight death toll due to the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 has risen to 619 on Sunday from an almost three-week low of 510 on Saturday, the health ministry stated as the toll broke a three-day streak of daily decline.

The country's total death toll from the virus climbed to 16,972 from 16,353, the ministry said in a statement. Overall cases rose to 166,019 from 161,852.

COVID-19 pandemic

The deadly virus outbreak has created havoc in Europe where countries like Italy, Spain, France, England have been devastated due to the new coronavirus. Thousands of people have lost their lives with the economy looking at a dark future. The epicentre of the outbreak which was previously Europe has probably shifted to the US where the number of cases is increasing exponentially every day.

The virus outbreak which started from the city of Wuhan in the Hubei province of China has been described as a pandemic by the WHO.

(With agency inputs)