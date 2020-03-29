The coronavirus or COVID-19 death toll in Spain rose by 838 to 6,528 marking the highest rise in fatality, as stated by the health ministry. The total number of infection cases rose to 78,797 from 72,248 on Saturday.

The coronavirus outbreak has created a major stir around the world claiming the lives of over 30,000 worldwide and infection over 600,000 globally. The virus which originated from the city of Wuhan in the Hubei province of China has spread to more than 170 countries in the world. The worst affected nations are US, Italy, China and Spain. The death toll in Spain is increasing day by day.

Coronavirus crisis

The outbreak has been described as a pandemic by the WHO. The epicentre of the pandemic is currently Europe and is slowly shifting to the US. Scientists and researchers around the world are working to find a vaccine for the disease but till now nothing has been found.

