The European country Spain recorded a sharp rise in the coronavirus deaths and cases on Thursday, taking the country to the fourth spot of the most-affected nations across the world.

The Health Ministry reported 209 new deaths, taking the toll to 767, while confirmed cases rose from 13,716 to 17,147, the BBC reported. The country has the fourth highest death toll in the world after China, Italy and Iran.

COVID-19 the pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has caused major devastation around the world with people in all the countries livinfg with the constant fear of getting infected with the deadly virus. The novel virus which originated from the city of Wuhan in the Hubei province has spread to more than 120 countries all over world causing major damage to the global economy along with major other damages. Till now the virus has claimed the lives of over 8,000 people people around the world.

The WHO has described it as a pandemic and as per the health organisation the new epicentre of the virus is Europe as the continent continues to face the brunt of the deadly virus from central China.

(With agency inputs)