Spain vs Turkey Live Streaming: How to Watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers in the US, UK and India

Spain will lock horns with Turkey in their final FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier on Tuesday, with expectations of wrapping up their campaign on a solid note. La Roja will go into the match after winning five games in a row in the qualifiers, and impressively, they haven't conceded a single goal during that run.

With that kind of form, they'll go in as clear favorites to secure all three points. Turkey, meanwhile, are also in good shape, having won four of their last five qualifier matches. It won't be an easy outing for them, but their recent performances show they're more than capable of putting up a real fight.

Big Clash Ahead

With both sides desperate to secure a win, the match promises to be a thrilling, hard-fought affair. Spain will feel confident given the strength and balance of their squad, but Turkey won't back down easily. It's shaping up to be an exciting showdown — and it remains to be seen who will edge it.

Spain is expected to stick with a 4-3-3 setup, with Unai Simón keeping his usual place in goal. Pedro Porro and Marc Cucurella should start as the full-backs, tasked with staying solid at the back while also helping Spain break quickly when the opportunity comes. In central defense, Aymeric Laporte is set to partner Pau Cubarsí.

Martín Zubimendi and Mikel Merino are expected to anchor the midfield, with Fabián Ruiz joining them. Their main job will be to dictate the tempo, control possession, and offer extra defensive stability.

Out wide, Ferran Torres and Álex Baena are likely to get the nod, while Mikel Oyarzabal is set to lead the attack for Spain at the Estadio de la Cartuja.

Turkey is expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation against Spain, with Ugurcan Cakir in goal. The squad arrives at the Estadio de la Cartuja without any major injury concerns.

Zeki Celik and Ferdi Kadioglu will operate as full-backs, focusing on defensive solidity while looking to exploit counterattacks, with Abdulkerim Bardakci and Merih Demiral anchoring the central defense.

Hakan Calhanoglu and Ismail Yuksek will form a double pivot in midfield, shielding the backline and creating chances from deep. Oguz Aydin and Kenan Yildiz provide width and pace, while Arda Guler links play, and Kerem Akturkoglu leads the attack.

When and Where

The Spain vs Turkey FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will be played at Estadio de La Cartuja, Seville, Spain, on Tuesday, November 18, at 7:45 PM BST, 2:45 PM ET and 1:15 AM IST.

How to Livestream

United States: The Spain vs Turkey FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will be aired on ViX. The Spain vs Turkey FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will be live streamed on Fubo, Sling TV.

United Kingdom: The Spain vs Turkey FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will be aired live on ITV ITVX, STV, STV Player. The Spain vs Turkey FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will be live streamed free on ITV App.

India: The Spain vs Turkey FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.