Spain vs Switzerland Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Nations League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Spain will end their Group 4 campaign in League A of the UEFA Nations League on Monday evening, as the defending champions who have already secured a spot in the quarter-finals, host Switzerland. Spain's victory in Denmark on Friday secured them the top position in the group, so there is little at stake for either team in tonight's match.

Switzerland's relegation to the second tier is confirmed after a disappointing Nations League run, and they will be playing for pride when they hit the road to square up against Spain. With just two points from five matches, the Swiss have not won since their win over Italy at Euro 2024.

No Pressure for Spain

Spain has already secured the top spot in the group and a place in the next round, collecting 13 points from five matches with four wins and one draw. La Roja enters this match on a four-game winning streak, most recently defeating Denmark 2-1.

Spain dominated much of their previous game and achieved the result they sought. In contrast, Switzerland has yet to win in League A Group 4, earning just two draws from five games in a disappointing campaign.

With their relegation to League B confirmed, Switzerland will aim to finish on a positive note with their first-choice lineup.

However, this will be a tough task, as they come off a 1-1 draw against Serbia, and facing the Euro 2024 champions will be a much greater challenge. The Hard Tackle takes a closer look at both teams and their potential strategies for the match.

When and Where

The Spain vs Switzerland UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match will be played at the Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez Stadium in Tenerife, Spain, on Nov 18 at 8:45 PM local time, 7:45 PM BST, 2:45 PM ET and 1:15 AM IST (Nov 19).

How to Livestream

United States: The Spain vs Switzerland UEFA Nations League match will be aired on Fox Sports 2.

The Spain vs Switzerland UEFA Nations League will be live streamed on Fubo, Sling TV and Fox Sports App.

United Kingdom: No TV channels in the UK are showing the Spain vs Switzerland UEFA Nations League match live. However, the game will be broadcast for free on ViaPlay International's YouTube channel.

India: The Spain vs Switzerland UEFA Nations League match will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.