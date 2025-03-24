Spain vs Netherlands Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Nations League Quarterfinal Online in the US, UK and India

Spain and the Netherlands will continue their UEFA Nations League quarter-final clash in Spain after an electrifying first leg in Rotterdam. Luis de la Fuente will be satisfied with the outcome but may have hoped for a better display of resilience from his squad given how the match unfolded.

The Netherlands had the upper hand for most of the game, but a late red card for Jorrel Hato shifted the momentum. Substitute Mikel Merino earned a well-deserved equalizer in the final moments, putting Spain in a favorable position heading into the second leg. Overall, it was a thrilling contest, with La Roja finding ways to break through the Dutch defense.

Netherlands Look to Not Lose Momentum

Nico Williams struck first for the reigning European champions, but Cody Gakpo leveled the score before halftime. Early in the second half, Tijjani Reijnders put the Netherlands ahead, but a red card and a late equalizer from Merino ensured the match ended in a draw.

Spain will now host the Netherlands at the Mestalla, aiming for a spot in the Nations League A semifinals.

Meanwhile, Ronald Koeman will be disappointed with how his team let an almost assured win slip away in Rotterdam. The Dutch were on the verge of securing a win, but a late defensive lapse from their goalkeeper gave Merino too much space to fire in the equalizer—something the manager will certainly not be happy about.

The Netherlands has maintained an impressive track record against Spain in competitive international matches and will aim to extend that streak in Valencia. Koeman and his squad face a tough challenge, as they seek to eliminate the reigning Nations League champions and secure their place in the next round.

When and Where

The Spain vs Netherlands UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarterfinal will be played at the Mestalla in Valencia, Spain, on Sunday, March 23, at 8:45 PM local time, 7:45 PM BST, 2:45 PM ET and 1:15 AM IST (March 24).

How to Livestream

United States: The Spain vs Netherlands UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarterfinal will be aired on Fox Sports 2.

The Spain vs Netherlands UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarterfinal will be live streamed on Fubo, Sling TV and Fox Sports App.

United Kingdom: The Spain vs Netherlands UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarterfinal will be aired live on Premier Sports. The match game will be broadcast for free on ViaPlay International's YouTube channel.

India: The Spain vs Netherlands UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarterfinal will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.