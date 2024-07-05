Spain vs Germany Live Streaming: How to Watch the Cup 2024 Quarterfinal Match Online in US, UK and India

Germany and Spain will clash in a highly anticipated quarterfinal match at the Stuttgart Arena on Friday, showcasing a clash of European football giants. This encounter between the two top teams of the tournament at such an early stage makes the winner a strong favorite to claim the Euro Cup.

Both teams remain unbeaten, with Germany leading in goals scored with 10 and Spain close behind with nine. Although Germany has faced some challenges on their way to the quarterfinals, Spain has been dominant, particularly with their record-breaking win over Georgia in the previous round. However, Spain is aware that Germany will pose a tougher challenge than the 74th-ranked Georgia.

Clash of the Titans

Both teams boast fast attacking forwards who could significantly influence the game, with both sides aiming to use the wings to break free from the congested midfield. Spain's strategy relies heavily on maintaining control, both with and without the ball, making it crucial for opponents to disrupt their formation.

To destabilize Spain's defensive setup, opponents need to use the ball intelligently and leverage speed during transitions.

Despite their limited attacking options, Georgia managed to challenge Spain's highline. For their opening goal, Georgia swiftly switched from defense to offense, scoring within 15 seconds with only four passes.

Georgia managed to bypass Spain's press on the left, allowing Georges Mikautadze to connect with runners like Otar Kakabadze on the right. This move led to a threatening cross into the box, which was inadvertently turned into an own goal by Spain defender Robin le Normand.

Germany, however, possesses ample speed and skilled one-on-one attackers to challenge Spain. Among the competition's most formidable attackers are Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz, and Leroy Sane, whom Germany aims to get the ball to as quickly as possible.

Musiala, with 29 dribble attempts, ranks third in the competition, while Sane follows with 15. Musiala's direct attacking style was evident in Germany's second goal against Denmark in the Round of 16, where he chased a long ball over the defense and finished clinically.

When and Where

The Spain vs Germany Euro 2024 quarterfinal match will be played at the at the MHPArena in Stuttgart, Germany, on Friday, Jul 5 at 5pm BST/ 12pm ET/ 9.30pm IST.

How to Live Stream

United States: The Spain vs Germany Euro 2024 quarterfinal match will be broadcast live on the FOX networks, including Fox Sports. You can live stream the Spain vs Germany Euro 2024 quarterfinal match on Fubo.

United Kingdom: The Spain vs Germany Euro 2024 quarterfinal match will be broadcast on ITV1/ ITVX and BBC One and livestreaming will be available on BBC iPlayer.

India: The Spain vs Germany Euro 2024 quarterfinal match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network's TV channels in India.

Live streaming of the Spain vs Germany Euro 2024 quarterfinal match will be available on SonyLIV app and website.