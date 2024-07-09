Spain vs France Live Streaming: How to Watch the Euro Cup 2024 Semifinal Match Online in US, UK and India

After beating host nation Germany, the formidable Spain will face off against France in the UEFA Euro 2024 semifinals in Munich, Germany. This matchup promises to be an epic clash between the two teams. The talismanic Kylian Mbappe will spearhead the French attack, with the talented young winger Lamine Yamal also attracting attention.

However, the French team's performance has wavered, despite expectations that they would dominate their opponents. With their captain struggling to regain form following a broken nose, France has yet to score a goal from open play by any of their players. Nonetheless, their solid defense line discipline has helped them reach the semifinals of another major tournament.

Clash of the Titans

Spain, the only team with a perfect record at Euro 2024, leads the tournament in goals scored (11) and is joint-top for total attempts (102) and balls recovered (230). These statistics underline why they are the favorites to win the trophy.

France has faced criticism for a series of lackluster performances, including advancing to the semifinals without scoring a goal from open play.

Although they reached the final in the last two World Cups, winning in Russia in 2018 and narrowly losing to Argentina on penalties in Qatar in 2022, France's Euro record under coach Didier Deschamps is less stellar. In his 12-year tenure, their best finish was as runners-up in 2016 on home turf.

In the quarterfinals, France narrowly beat Portugal on penalties, with Mbappe being substituted after another game where he spent more time adjusting his mask than threatening the opposition's goal.

The form of Mbappe, after breaking his nose in France's opener, and the performance of forward Antoine Griezmann, remain significant concerns ahead of their match against Spain, who eliminated hosts Germany with an extra-time goal.

In stark contrast to France, Spain is in dominant form with five consecutive wins. However, they will be without several key players for the semifinals. Midfielder Pedri is sidelined for the remainder of the tournament due to a knee injury sustained in the quarterfinals, and defenders Robin Le Normand and Dani Carvajal are suspended.

When and Where

The Spain vs France Euro Cup 2024 semifinal match will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on Tuesday, Jul 9 at 8pm BST/ 3pm ET/ 12.30am IST (July 10).

How to Live Stream

United States: The Spain vs France Euro Cup 2024 semifinal match will be broadcast live on the FOX networks, including Fox Sports. You can live stream the Spain vs France Euro Cup 2024 semifinal match on Fubo.

United Kingdom: The Spain vs France Euro Cup 2024 semifinal match will be broadcast on ITV1/ ITVX and BBC One and livestreaming will be available on BBC iPlayer.

India: The Spain vs France Euro Cup 2024 semifinal match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network's TV channels in India.

Live streaming of the Spain vs France Euro Cup 2024 semifinal match will be available on SonyLIV app and website.