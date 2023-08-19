Spain vs. England Live Streaming: How to Watch FIFA Women's World Cup Final Online in US, UK, Spain Canada, Australia and India

Spain and England will face off at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup final on Sunday, at Stadium Australia in Sydney. Both teams are vying for their first-ever World Cup trophy with their senior national teams. This is also the first time that either side has made a FIFA Women's World Cup final.

Spain secured their spot in the final by beating Sweden 2-1, whereas England overcame co-hosts Australia with a convincing 3-1 win. This all-European clash marks the first instance in two decades where two teams from the same continent are contending for the World Cup title. Here's how to watch the Women's World Cup soccer final live online.

Fight for Glory

The score was 3-1 in favor of England against Australia, but it's the remarkable goal by Australian striker Sam Kerr that will remain etched in our memory for a long time. On the other hand, Spain's journey to the finals was full of suspense as they defeated Sweden.

Salma Paralluelo gave Spain a 1-0 lead in the 81st minute, followed by Rebecka Blomqvist's equalizer for Sweden in the 88th minute. However, Olga Carmona secured a 2-1 win for Spain in the 89th minute, sealing their place in the final.

However, the final now promises a lot of surprises. No matter who wins, a new champion will be crowned, a rarity not seen since 2011. Moreover, this will also be just the third time a nation winning both the men's and women's World Cups.

Should England or Spain claim victory, it will signify their second-ever title in either championship.

The only instance when two debut finalists featured in the Women's World Cup final was at the inaugural tournament in 1991.

What Stats Say

Both teams have their strengths and weaknesses. With an average age of 25.3 at the beginning of the tournament, Spain is the youngest team to reach the Women's World Cup final since 1995. In that year, both the German and Norwegian teams had even younger average ages.

Spain's 19-year-old talent, Salma Paralluelo, is the second teenager to score in a semifinal in Women's World Cup history. The first was Canada's Kara Lang at the age of 16 in 2003.

England's Lucy Bronze achieved her 19th start in Women's World Cup matches, equaling Jill Scott's all-time record. Her 19 participations in the Women's World Cup place her second in the team's history, just behind Jill Scott's 21 appearances.

With 17 goals, Spain has now secured the position of the top-scoring country in the 2023 Women's World Cup.

England maintains an impeccable record in Women's World Cup matches when leading after the initial half, being undefeated at 13 wins, 0 draws, and 0 losses.

Alessia Russo's recent track record shows seven goals in her past 11 major tournament appearances.

Among the eight quarterfinalists, Spain was the only team to not win its group.

Here's how to watch Spain vs. England 2023 Women's World Cup Final.

When and Where

Spain vs. England 2023 Women's World Cup Final will be played at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

The kick-off is scheduled for 6:00 am ET/3:00 am PT, 11 am BST, 3;30 pm IST.

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States will be able to watch Spain vs. England 2023 Women's World Cup Final match on Fox Network, Sling Blue, Telemundo and Universo. Your streaming options include Peacock and fuboTV.

In the United Kingdom, BBC One and ITVX Spain vs. England 2023 Women's World Cup Final match. The BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website will have free live streams for fans online.

Fans in Spain can watch Spain vs. England 2023 Women's World Cup Final match on RTVE.

Fans in Australia can watch Spain vs. England 2023 Women's World Cup Final match on Seven Network and Optus Sport.

Football lovers in Canada can watch Spain vs. England 2023 Women's World Cup Final match on CTV

Fans in India can watch Spain vs. England 2023 Women's World Cup Final match on Star Sports Select 2 and Doordarshan. Australia vs England match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.