Spain vs Croatia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch the Euro 2024 Match Online in US, UK and India

The Euro 2024 championship will kick into high gear after the opening match between Germany and Scotland. Spain will face Croatia in the Group B match at Olympiastadion Berlin on Saturday. Group B has been labeled the "group of death", with defending champions Italy and a spirited Albania also part of the group alongside Spain and Croatia.

Spain, winners of the continental tournament in 2008 and 2012, will face a tough challenge against Croatia, the runner-up of the FIFA World Cup 2018 and third-place finisher at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Spain must show they have the cutting edge required to defeat them. Here's how to watch the all-important match.

Battle of Nerves and Pride

Luis de la Fuente has a wealth of attacking options in his squad, making it challenging to decide how to utilize them while maintaining defensive stability. Spain may not be considered among the top favorites, but they have strong reasons to believe they can advance far in the tournament. The opening game will provide valuable insights into their prospects.

However, on Friday, De la Fuente announced that defender Aymeric Laporte would not play, clarifying that the defender was not injured but "just had some issues."

Croatia, on the other hand, boasts a squad with plenty of experience, but there are questions about whether it has evolved enough and has sufficient scoring ability.

Zlatko Dalić's Croatia team is led by the evergreen Luka Modric, who, at 38, will be playing in his fifth Euros. Modric joins his national teammates after winning La Liga and the Champions League with Real Madrid.

When and Where

The Spain vs Croatia Euro 2024 Group B match will kick off on Saturday, Jun 15 at 5pm BST/ 9am ET/ 9.30pm IST.

How to Watch Online

United States: The Spain vs Croatia Euro 2024 Group B Euro 2024 match will be broadcast live on the FOX networks, including Fox Sports. You can live stream the Spain vs Croatia match on Fubo.

United Kingdom: The Spain vs Croatia Euro 2024 Group B Euro 2024 match will be broadcast on ITV1 / ITVX and BBC One and livestreaming will be available on BBC iPlayer.

India: The Spain vs Croatia Euro 2024 Group B Euro 2024 match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network's TV channels in India.

Live streaming of the Spain vs Croatia Euro 2024 Group B match will be available on SonyLIV app and website.