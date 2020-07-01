The Prime Ministers of Spain and Portugal on Wednesday officially reopened their joint border for all the travelers following a three-month closure for preventing the spread of the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak.

In the presence of Spain's King Felipe and Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa, solemnly opened the border. All other travel restrictions within the European Union were lifted last week.

COVID-19 in Portugal and Spain

"Our shared prosperity and common destiny within the European project depend on this border being open," Costa tweeted earlier on Wednesday. "The pandemic offered us a new vision of the past we do not want to come back to: a continent with closed borders."

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 10.4 million people globally and claiming the lives of over 510,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

