The government of Spain ordered a two-week quarantine period for all the people who will be coming into the country from May 15 in an attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak after one of the strictest lockdown in Europe helped Spain to slow the spread of the pandemic.

The incoming travellers are going to keep themselves locked in and will be allowed only to come out for grocery shopping, health centre visits and increase of an emergency, an official order published on Tuesday read.

Spain has so far extended its restrictions four times

The quarantine has been enforced for all travellers coming to Spain between May 15 and at least May 24, when the state of emergency is due to end. The quarantine order can be extended jointly with possible state of emergency extensions. Spain has so far extended its restrictions four times since mid-March.

The measures applied to all travellers, including Spanish citizens returning to the country. Only truck drivers, airplane and ship crews, cross-border workers and health staff who are entering Spain to work are exempt from the quarantine. Spain is one of the worst-hit countries by the pandemic with more than 26,000 fatalities recorded and more than 220,000 diagnosed cases. The country has started phasing out restrictions in the past ten days.

(With agency inputs)