Spain is going to open the borders to the nations in the European Union's Schengen area on June 21, leaving aside Portugal where the border will open on July 1, as announced previously, Spanish media including El Pail newspaper and Ser radio station mentioned.

The Spanish government had previously said it would allow foreign tourists to enter Spain on July 1 without self-quarantining, apart from the Balearic Islands which could start receiving tourists on Monday as part of a test program.

Spain's Fight Against Coronavirus

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 7.7 million globally and claimed the lives of over 430,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

The virus that originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected country in the world followed by Brazil and Russia.

