The overnight death toll due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak un Spain rose by 102 on Saturday marking the lowest 24-hour increase since mid-March, the health ministry of the European nation stated.

The cumulative death toll rose to 27,563, while the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 230,698 on Saturday from 230,183 on Friday, the ministry said. The deadly virus outbreak has infected over 4.56 million people worldwide and has claimed the lives of more than 300,000 people globally.

Spain witnesses lowest spike of deaths in 8 weeks

The virus outbreak has spread to mover 170 countries and is currently infecting people at a higher rate. The novel virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province has affected the U.S. the most followed by Russia, and the UK. The scientists are currently working on finding a vaccine for the virus as the world continues its fight against the coronavirus.

(With agency inputs)