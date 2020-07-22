The Tourism Minister of Spain Reyes Maroto stated on Wednesday that a resurgence in the coronavirus or COVID-19 cases in Catalonia was coming under control, adding that she hoped this meant there is going to be no requirement for neighboring France to close the border.

"With the latest data we have in Aragon and Catalonia we are a bit more optimistic. Catalonia has already reduced the number of infections over the last three days," Maroto told an event organized by the Europa Press news agency.

COVID-19 in Spain

"Let's hope that with these better data we don't have to close a border that for us is very important for mobility with our European partners."

The deadly novel virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 14.9 million people globally and claiming the lives of over 616,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

