SpaceX Readies to Launch First All-Civilian Space Mission 'Inspiration4'

SpaceX, run by tech billionaire Elon Musk-run, is all set to launch into orbit its first all-civilian mission 'Inspiration4' on Thursday morning.

SpaceX's charity-driven mission, which will be commanded by tech entrepreneur Jared Isaacman and three others, aims to launch at 8:02 p.m. EDT Wednesday (5.30 a.m. India time Thursday), the company stated on its website.

SpaceX is targeting a five-hour launch window aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft from historic Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

SpaceX's Crew Dragon Capsule

The crew will orbit the planet aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule every 90 minutes along a customised flight path. Upon conclusion of the three-day journey, Dragon and the Inspiration4 crew will re-enter Earth's atmosphere for a soft water landing off the coast of Florida.

The Crew

Inspiration4 is commanded by 37-year-old Isaacman, who is founder and CEO of integrated payment processing company Shift4 Payments and a trained pilot.

He is joined by Medical Officer Haley Arceneaux, a physician assistant at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and paediatric cancer survivor, Mission Specialist Chris Sembroski, an Air Force veteran and aerospace data engineer, and Mission Pilot Dr. Sian Proctor, a geoscientist, entrepreneur, and trained pilot.