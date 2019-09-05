SpaceChain, a community-based space platform, announced on Thursday its affiliation with the Singapore Space and Technology Association (SSTA), which focuses on developing Singapore's space and related high technology industries.

SpaceChain, founded in 2017, combines space and blockchain technologies to build the world's first open-source blockchain-based satellite network, allowing users to develop and run decentralized applications in space.

As a member of SSTA, it enjoys networking opportunities and connections with the association's partners and members such as ST Engineering, GomSpace, Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd and Thales Alenia Space.

SpaceChain also gains access to SSTA's high profile events, international publications and student internship services. It will also be involved in SSTA's space-related activities worldwide and industry events such as the well-known Global Space and Technology Convention (GSTC), which is Asia's Premier Space & Technology event.

It should be noted that the SpaceChain's vision is to remove barriers and allow a global community to access and collaborate in space.

SSTA President Jonathan Hung said that Singapore has "hearts and minds that can propel us to strategic space hub status, leveraging our talented workforce, innovative society and entrepreneurial mindset to put Singapore in the forefront of the most exclusive fraternity on the planet, and beyond, with a group of like-minded individuals who want to make a difference for tomorrow's world."

It should be mentioned that SSTA focuses on developing Singapore's Space and related high technology industries. Being an active member of the space industry, it spearheads major trade and business-focused initiatives targeted at advancing the space ecosystem, hosts global meets and organizes education and outreach programs that support the discovery and exploration of space-related activities.

Zee Zheng, SpaceChain's chief executive officer and co-founder said, "Being affiliated to SSTA enables us to tap on their resources and connect with their diverse network of partners as we support each other in elevating the space sector."

People should know that there is nothing to surprise about such initiative as Singapore has set the focus to participate in space-related events long ago.

Earlier, Singapore's Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran said Singapore has all the ability to become one of the first in Asia to build small satellites in the information sector as a part of newly established Satellite Technology and Research Centre's (STAR) first mission.

Even this year in January, Nanyang Technological University (NTU) announced that their scientists successfully launched and deployed NTU's ninth satellite into space. NTU revealed that two nanosatellites named, AOBA VELOX-IV and SPATIUM-I or Space Precision Atomic-click Timing Utility Mission January 2019 and October 2018 and since then these satellites trailing new imaging and manoeuvring technologies in space.