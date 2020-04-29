A US Space Force general mocked the first military satellite successfully launched by Iran. In a recent tweet, the military official referred to Iran's satellite as a "webcam in space."

On April 22, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corp claimed that it was able to successfully deploy a military satellite into space. Dubbed as Noor, the satellite was reportedly launched through a rocket known as Messenger.

Tension Between US And Iran

The launch took place after Iran and the US had a heated encounter in the Persian Gulf on April 15. During the incident about a dozen Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps vessels harassed six US warships patrolling in the area.

The incident prompted US President Donald Trump to order the US Navy to use force against Iranian vessels that harass US ships. The heightened tensions between Iran and the US this year stems from the death of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in January. He was killed during an airstrike ordered by Trump.

Iran's First Military Satellite

Due to the increasing tension, the US is worried that Iran's successful satellite launch would lead to spearhead the country's military actions in space. According to reports, Iran could use its military satellites to spy on the other satellites of other countries.

"Today, the world's powerful armies do not have a comprehensive defense plan without being in space, and achieving this superior technology that takes us into space and expands the realm of our abilities is a strategic achievement," Iranian General Hossein Salami said according to MilitaryTimes.

Mocking The Noor Satellite

General Jay Raymond of the US Space Force, however, doesn't seem to be worried about Iran's new space capabilities. Through a recent tweet, the military official downplayed the success of Iran and poked fun at the country's first military satellites.

In response to Iran's claims that the Noor satellite has imaging capabilities, Raymond referred to it as a "tumbling webcam in space." The general then topped off his tweet with the hashtag #spaceishard. Despite Raymond's humorous message, the general indicated in his tweet that the US Space Force is closely monitoring Iran's first satellite. This means that the military department is taking the matter seriously.