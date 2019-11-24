The national weather centre Meteo France placed two departments under red alert on Saturday in France. The warning was placed on Var and Alpes- Maritimes which are located in the southeastern part of the country.

The warning is placed till Sunday afternoon. It is predicted that the rain will intensify and the water levels will rise in the coming hours. Mateo France said that the rain is set to worsen the situation in the east of Vars and the west of Alpes- Maritimes. The rain is expected to affect daily activities and economic life in the coming days. The French authorities ordered the evacuation of 250 inhabitants in Var.

The Mediterranian situation was predicted to shift further east yesterday afternoon. The authorities of 43 states had declared a natural disaster situation in France. A 77-year-old man was reported missing yesterday afternoon. The search operation is underway, said the authorities from the Var prefecture. The 2018 flood that hit France's department of Aude had caused the death of 13 people.