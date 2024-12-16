Southampton vs Tottenham Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Ange Postecoglou, who is facing increasing pressure, will be hoping for a turnaround in Tottenham's season as they prepare to face bottom-placed Southampton. Russell Martin is looking for ways to get his talented squad performing before it becomes too late to salvage their season.

Southampton suffered a humiliating 12th loss in their 15 matches so far last weekend, with a first-half goal by Jhon Duran which was enough for Aston Villa to claim all three points. The shameful loss left Southampton stranded at the bottom of the table with a mere five points, and even a big win against Tottenham won't lift them from last place, regardless of other results.

No Hope for Southampton

This creates a sense of urgency at St. Mary's, as Martin needs his players to step up and start earning points before it's too late to turn their campaign around. A win or draw against Tottenham would boost the team's morale significantly and give them confidence heading into the challenging festive period, followed by an important cup match against Liverpool.

There is some debate surrounding Postecoglou's management of Tottenham, with many questioning if this is the most challenging period of his tenure. However, the focus will be on the upcoming match against Southampton, which fans may see as a chance to build vital momentum for the rest of the season.

Last weekend, Spurs squandered a two-goal lead, allowing Chelsea to capitalize and secure a 3-2 win at home. It was a disappointing loss, especially considering how well Tottenham started the match by scoring twice early on. The loss also allowed Chelsea to move up to second place in the standings, which is unlikely to sit well with Spurs fans.

Things got worse for Spurs as they put in a lackluster performance in the Europa League against Rangers, settling for a 1-1 draw away from home. In the aftermath, Postecoglou faced criticism for his remarks about the players, particularly Timo Werner.

However, the upcoming match against Southampton presents an opportunity for Tottenham to get back on track and start winning again, even though it will be an away game.

