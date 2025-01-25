Southampton vs Newcastle Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Southampton will welcome Newcastle United to St. Mary's on Saturday, hoping to turn around their struggling season. Currently at the bottom of the Premier League table, Southampton desperately need to start earning points if they are to avoid relegation, starting with this crucial match against Newcastle.

On the other hand, Newcastle are looking to recover from their recent loss to Bournemouth. After slipping from fourth to sixth in the standings, the Magpies are keen to get back to winning ways as they aim for a spot in the UEFA Champions League next season. For Newcastle, winning these matches is a must for their hopes of finishing in the top four.

Both Teams Struggling

Southampton, on the other hand, will need some luck to avoid relegation and will be looking to cause an upset in this matchup.

With important fixtures remaining in the season, Southampton's survival chances depend on picking up points, and it will be interesting to see if they can pull off an unexpected result here.

Southampton will be missing Ross Stewart, who is sidelined with a calf injury, and Jack Stephens, who is also unavailable due to a knock. Tyler Dibling is out for several weeks. The Saints are expected to line up in a 3-5-2 formation, with Aaron Ramsdale in goal.

Newcastle United will be without Nick Pope, who is dealing with a knee injury. Additionally, Jamaal Lascelles is out with a long-term knee issue, Harvey Barnes is unavailable due to a thigh injury, and Callum Wilson will miss the match with a hamstring problem.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Southampton and Newcastle United will be played at the St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, on Saturday, January 25, at 3 PM BST/10 AM ET and 8:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Southampton vs Newcastle Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Southampton vs Newcastle Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Southampton vs Newcastle Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Southampton vs Newcastle Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Southampton vs Newcastle Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.