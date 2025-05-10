Southampton vs Manchester City Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Manchester City will try to not snap their winning streak when they face Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium on Saturday. With just three rounds left in what has been another thrilling Premier League season, the campaign is nearing its end. Gameweek 36 kicks off this weekend with four simultaneous matches, one of which features Southampton vs. Manchester City.

Southampton have had a disappointing season, as they were relegated from this year's Premier League without offering much resistance. The Saints have managed just two wins in 35 matches, and they are on the verge of equaling Derby County's worth-forgetting record for the lowest points total in a single Premier League season.

Manchester City on a High

Now bound for the EFL Championship, Southampton need to shift their focus on building a solid foundation for a successful promotion push next season. Meanwhile, Manchester City have a chance to wrap up a disappointing 2024/25 season on a positive note.

Although they have relinquished their grip on the Premier League title without much resistance, the Citizens are currently enjoying a four-game winning streak. Remarkably, they still have a shot at securing second place in the table, with Arsenal just three points ahead and struggling for consistency.

Pep Guardiola's side will also have their sights set on recapturing the FA Cup crown in the coming weekend.

In the earlier meeting between the two sides this season, Manchester City narrowly edged out Southampton 1-0, thanks to a decisive goal from Erling Haaland.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Southampton and Manchester City will be played at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England, on Saturday, May 10, at 3 PM BST/10 AM ET and 7:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Southampton vs Manchester City Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Southampton vs Manchester City Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Southampton vs Manchester City Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Southampton vs Manchester City Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Southampton vs Manchester City Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.