Southampton vs Fulham Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Southampton will host Fulham at St. Mary's on Saturday, hoping to restore some pride as they gear up for life in the EFL Championship. The Saints have already been relegated and have nothing but pride to play for in their clash against Fulham.

Without a win in their last nine Premier League games, it remains to be seen if they can give their home supporters something to cheer. On the other hand, Fulham comes into this match after back-to-back losses in the league. They will be desperate to bounce back with a win. The Cottagers have also lost four of their last six Premier League matches and are still struggling.

Fighting for Pride

Marco Silva's side are clearly the stronger team on paper and will be trying to secure all three points. Earlier this season, Fulham failed to beat Southampton, so it will be interesting to see if they can come out on top this time.

Southampton are expected to line up in a 3-4-2-1 setup against Fulham, with Aaron Ramsdale guarding the net. In defense, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Jan Bednarek, and Nathan Wood will form the back three. Yukinari Sugawara and Kyle Walker-Peters will be the wing-backs, tasked with keeping Fulham at bay and launching counterattacks when possible.

In midfield, Mateus Fernandes will partner with Flynn Downes to provide strength and defensive stability. Out wide, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Tyler Dibling will look to create chances and drive the attack forward. Leading the Southampton frontline on Saturday will be Cameron Archer.

Fulham are expected to set up in a 4-2-3-1 formation against Southampton, with Bernd Leno taking his place between the sticks. Timothy Castagne and Antonee Robinson will play as the fullbacks. Issa Diop and Joachim Andersen will form the central defensive pairing.

In midfield, Sasa Lukic will partner with Andreas Pereira to provide defensive solidity and forward momentum. Emile Smith Rowe will take on the number ten role, looking to create chances and pull the strings in attack. Adama Traore and Alex Iwobi will start on the flanks and bring speed, creativity, and goal threat. Leading the line for Fulham on Sunday afternoon will be Rodrigo Muniz.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Southampton and Fulham will be played at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England, on Saturday, April 26, at 3 PM BST/12 PM ET and 7:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Southampton vs Fulham Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Southampton vs Fulham Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Southampton vs Fulham Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Southampton vs Fulham Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Southampton vs Fulham Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.