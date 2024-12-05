Southampton vs Chelsea Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Chelsea will aim to build on their solid start to the season when they face Southampton at St. Mary's on Wednesday. As the Premier League season continues on Wednesday, an exciting day of matches awaits. While Arsenal vs Manchester United takes the spotlight, Chelsea will be eager to extend their strong form when they meet Southampton at St. Mary's.

Southampton desperately needs to improve if they hope to stay in the Premier League. Despite losing two of their last four matches, they have struggled to make an impact this season. Russell Martin's side earned just one point from their first nine games, leaving them at the bottom of the table.

Chelsea Aim to Continue Their Solid Form

Enzo Maresca couldn't have asked for a better start at Chelsea, especially given the club's earlier instability. The Italian coach has guided the team to third place in the Premier League, tied on points with second-placed Arsenal.

Chelsea has also been performing impressively in Europe, making them the favorites to clinch the UEFA Europa Conference League title this season.

In their most recent Premier League encounter at home, Southampton came from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1.

Russell Martin faces several challenges with his squad as he prepares for the match. Southampton could be without as many as 11 first-team players on Wednesday.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Flynn Downes, and Tyler Dibling will miss the game due to one-match suspensions after receiving their fifth yellow card of the season. Lesley Ugochukwu is also unavailable due to ineligibility against his parent club. Jan Bednarek (knee) and Paul Onuachu (knock) are recovering and may return soon, but they are unlikely to start.

Enzo Maresca, much like his counterpart at Southampton, has a fresh issue to address before Chelsea's visit to St. Mary's. The Blues manager will be without three key players for Wednesday's match.

Wesley Fofana is the latest addition to the injury list, having sustained a hamstring problem during the recent match against Aston Villa. Reece James and Omari Kellyman are also unavailable, both recovering from similar injuries.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Southampton and Chelsea will be played at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton, on Wednesday, December 4, at 7:30 PM BST (local time), 2:30 PM ET and 1 AM IST (Dec 4).

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Southampton vs Chelsea Forest Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Southampton vs Chelsea Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Southampton vs Chelsea Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of Southampton vs Chelsea Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Southampton vs Chelsea Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.