Southampton vs Arsenal Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

A second place in the Premier League is all but secured for Arsenal, and now they'll aim to wrap up their season on a positive note when they travel to face a struggling and already-relegated Southampton side. Change is looming on the south coast, as Southampton begin planning for life back in the EFL Championship.

The Saints recently avoided setting one unwanted record by securing a hard-fought draw against Manchester City, pushing them beyond Derby County's infamous 11-point total years ago. However, another dubious milestone still looms. If Southampton lose to Arsenal on the final day, they could set a new low that will be even worse than Derby County's record.

Arsenal Want to Leave a Mark

Even Derby County didn't suffer 30 losses in that disastrous season, but the Saints are now on the verge of that grim achievement. On the other hand, Mikel Arteta is likely to approach this match in a more composed frame of mind, with Arsenal having all but confirmed a second-place finish.

The Gunners secured their spot in next season's Champions League thanks to a narrow win over Newcastle United last weekend, highlighted by a brilliant second-half strike from Declan Rice.

Despite concerns over a hamstring issue before the match, Rice played nearly the entire game. Credit also goes to goalkeeper David Raya, whose outstanding saves helped secure a clean sheet. The Spanish goalkeeper will now be aiming for the Golden Glove with another shutout at St Mary's.

In general, Arsenal will be desperate to finish their campaign on a winning note against Southampton and head into the off-season with a clear plan for strengthening the squad during the upcoming transfer window.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Southampton and Arsenal will be played at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England, on Sunday, May 25, at 4 PM BST/11 AM ET and 8:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Southampton vs Arsenal Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Southampton vs Arsenal Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Southampton vs Arsenal Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Southampton vs Arsenal Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Southampton vs Arsenal Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.