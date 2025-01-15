South Korea's Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol Arrested as Agencies Investigate His Short-Lived Martial Law Decree

South Korea's impeached president, Yoon Suk Yeol, has been arrested following a tense standoff that unfolded under the cover of darkness. Police surrounded his home as they moved to detain the embattled leader.

The arrest came after a prolonged confrontation between law enforcement and the president's supporters, who tried to block the officers' efforts to arrest their leader. Yoon Suk Yeol is now the first sitting president in South Korea's history to face detention. In a prerecorded video message shared after his arrest, Yoon said that he chose to comply with the questioning regarding his unsuccessful attempt at imposing martial law, explaining that his decision was made to prevent "bloodshed."

Arrested for Imposing Martial Law

"The Joint Investigation Headquarters executed an arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk-yeol today [January 15] at 10:33 am [01:30 GMT]," the authorities said in a statement on Wednesday, making Yoon the first South Korean president to be arrested while still in office.

Before dawn on Wednesday, hundreds of police officers and investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office converged on the presidential residence. Some scaled the perimeter walls, while others hiked along back trails to reach the main building.

This marked the second attempt to arrest Yoon Suk Yeol. The first effort on January 3 failed after an intense standoff lasting several hours, during which members of Yoon's Presidential Security Service (PSS) refused to allow investigators to execute the arrest warrant.

On Wednesday morning, Yoon's lawyer announced that the impeached president had agreed to cooperate with investigators. Yoon decided to leave the residence, citing a desire to prevent any "serious incident."

Last month, Yoon's failed attempt to impose martial law plunged the nation into political turmoil, throwing Asia's fourth-largest economy and a key U.S. ally into disarray.

The president had been holed up in the presidential residence, surrounded by hundreds of loyal security personnel. Dramatic images captured police cutting through barbed wire barriers and climbing the hill to confront the embattled leader.

Arresting Him Wasn't Easy

Over the past week, thousands of protesters had gathered outside the gates of the home, demanding Yoon's immediate arrest. Tensions escalated as an arrest warrant for alleged insurrection was set to expire at midnight on Monday.

Now, law enforcement authorities have gathered in large numbers outside the presidential residence in Seoul, attempting for the second time to detain Yoon Suk Yeol.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials, in collaboration with the police, is investigating whether Yoon's brief declaration of martial law on December 3 constitutes an act of rebellion. After their initial attempt to detain him on January 3 was blocked by the Presidential Security Service, officials vowed to take stronger measures.

Despite a court-issued detention warrant, the presidential security team has doubled down on its efforts to protect the impeached leader, fortifying the residence with barbed wire and lines of buses obstructing access.

Anti-corruption agency vehicles were seen near the property, alongside rows of police officers dressed in black jackets approaching the gates. TV broadcasts captured members of Yoon's People Power Party, along with one of his lawyers, arguing with anti-corruption officials and police officers attempting to gain entry.

Insurrection, one of the few offenses not covered by presidential immunity, could result in Yoon facing imprisonment or, in the most severe scenario, the death penalty.

If the arrest warrant is carried out, Yoon would make history as the first sitting president of South Korea to be arrested.