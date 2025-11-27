South Korean Woman, 39, Caught with Over 1,200 Heat Sticks and Vapes at Singapore's Changi Airport

A 39-year-old South Korean woman holding an employment pass has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) after she allegedly attempted to bring a large quantity of e-vaporisers and related products into Singapore.

In a Facebook update on Tuesday, November 25, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said the incident took place at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on November 23. The woman was going through routine baggage checks when officers asked if she had any items to declare. According to ICA, she denied carrying any prohibited goods.

However, a subsequent scan of her luggage uncovered two e-vaporisers, more than 50 vape pods and over 1,200 heat sticks. Heat sticks are tobacco products that are heated rather than burned, allowing users to inhale nicotine without combustion.

ICA said the items were seized immediately, and the case has since been handed over to the HSA for further investigation. The authority reminded travellers that the import, sale and use of e-vaporisers and related components remain illegal in Singapore.