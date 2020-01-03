The South Korean tech giant Samsung announced on Friday that in the year 2019, they have shipped more than 6.7 million Galaxy 5G smartphones around the world.

Till November 2019, the South Korean company accounted for around 53.9 percent of the 5G smartphone sales in the global market while leading the industry by offering consumers five Galaxy 5G devices. The smartphones on the list include Galaxy S10 5G, Note10 5G, Note10+ 5G and also the newly launched Galaxy A90 5G, Galaxy Fold 5G.

"Consumers can not wait to experience 5G and we are proud to offer a diverse portfolio of devices that deliver the best 5G experience possible. For Samsung, 2020 will be the year of Galaxy 5G and we are excited to bring 5G to even more device categories and introduce people to mobile experiences they never thought possible," TM Roh, President and Head of Research and Development at IT and mobile communications division, Samsung Electronics said in a statement.

Additionally, Galaxy Tab S6 5G, which will be available in Korea in the first quarter of 2020, will be the world's first 5G tablet bringing ultra-fast speeds together with the power and performance of the Galaxy Tab series3.

According to the company, the Galaxy Tab S6 5G offers high-quality video conferencing, as well as a premium experience for watching live and pre-recorded video streams or playing cloud and online games with friends.

(With inputs from IANS)