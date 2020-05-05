South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday offered kids a virtual tour of his office, as a replacement for an annual Children's Day event on the Cheong Wa Dae (Presidential Palace) lawn due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moon and First Lady Kim Jung-sook participated in the production of a special video clip using the format of Minecraft, a popular sandbox video game, reports Yonhap News Agency. With recordings of their voices and messages inserted as Minecraft characters, the clip features a tour of Cheong Wa Dae and a press briefing by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the country's response to COVID-19.

School closures across the country

Moon pointed out that children nationwide have been kept out of school for months. "We are overcoming the coronavirus thanks to your patience," the President said. "Please remember that just as you do, adults are endeavouring to beat the virus we are going through for the first time. We all are heroes." The First Lady reminded kids that washing their hands and wearing masks are among very important methods to combat the virus.

Cheong Wa Dae said it would also release footage with English subtitles for children in foreign countries. Children's Day in South Korea is marked on May 5.