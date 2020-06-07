The popular South Korean band BTS made a donation of $1 million to Black Lives Matter in support of the US protests against the brutality of the police, its music label, Big Hit Entertainment, told Reuters on Sunday.

The seven-member band wrote on its Twitter account on Thursday that the group is against racism and violence with the hashtag BlackLivesMatter," We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together."

BTS Donates to Black Lives Matter

The hashtag went viral among the K-pop group's fans and started another wave of donations with a new hashtag, MatchAMillion. The movement encouraged BTS' fan base, known as ARMY, an acronym for Adorable Representative MC for Youth, to match the $1 million donations the group made. One Twitter account said, "ARMYs, let's #MatchAMillion with BTS's donation to #BlackLivesMatter!"

The boyband suspended their world tour over coronavirus concerns in April. The rolling, global protests reflect rising anger over police treatment of ethnic minorities, sparked by the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis after a white officer detaining him knelt on his neck.

(With agency inputs)