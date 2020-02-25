The next month's table tennis world championships which was supposed to take place in South Korea got postponed till June due to health concerns as the Asian country has currently become one of the biggest victims of the coronavirus epidemic. The which was scheduled for March22-29 in the city of Busan will be pushed back to the month of June, as stated by the organisers on Tuesday.

"Given the uncertainty and changing situation in the Korea Republic amidst the outbreak of COVID-19 across the nation, the decision was made with the health and safety of players, officials and fans as the top priority," the International Table Tennis Federation mentioned in a statement.

South Korean health authorities have been battling a surge of new coronavirus cases that took the nation's tally to 893 on Tuesday. Nine have died from the virus in the country.

A slew of cases has been reported in Busan, the country's second-largest city. The virus has infected more than 80,000 people around the world, including more than 77,000 in China. More than 2,600 people have died in China's central Hubei province alone. The outbreak has had a major impact on the global sporting calendar, with a host of events cancelled or postponed, and raised alarm bells for Tokyo Olympics organisers.