The foreign minister of South Korea, Japan and China are going to hold a video conference on Friday to convey cooperation in their battle against the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic, Seol's foreign ministry stated.

The ministers are expected to share information on the outbreak in their countries and discuss ways to prevent the further spread of the virus while maintaining economic and people-to-people exchanges.

COVID-19 pandemic

The coronavirus outbreak has caused a major stir around the world claiming the lives of over 8,000. It has also infected more than 200,000 people worldwide and is still on the rise. The virus which originated from the city of Wuhan of Hubei province in China has spread to ver 230 countries around the world.

The WHO has already declared it as a pandemic and the new epicentre of the virus has been shifted from China to Europe where Italy has become the most affected and the death toll has overtaken that of China.

(With agency inputs)