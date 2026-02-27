South Korea grants conditional approval for Google map data export

Decision allows export of 1:5,000-scale digital maps

Government to impose security safeguards on sensitive sites

Move follows long-standing dispute over national security concerns

Seoul Gives Google Map Data export Conditional Approval. 4 South Korea declared that it would give conditional consent to a petition by Alphabet Inc. to switch high accuracy digital map information abroad, a major policy adjustment amidst almost 20 years of a ban following state security issues.

In a statement issue on Friday, the government indicated that it will permit Google to imperial data of 1:5,000 scale in any digital map as well as allow Google Maps to export to 1:5, 000 and 1:100k scales in the country, a move that will likely improve navigation and location services through Google Maps.

The permission is coupled with stringent security measures especially the military installations and other sensitive installations. Traditionally Google Maps has lacked the functionality in South Korea because of the regulations that demanded that detailed geographic data be stored in domestic servers.

The policy which is based on the issues of defence since the country has not resolved its conflict with North Korea yet; has limited foreign platforms compared to the local competition. It is a recalibration that is under President Lee Jae Myung in its attempt to find grounds between being digital competitive and national security watchful.

Security Conditions and Trade Implications

In the new system, Seoul will simply allow exportation of high-resolution data, but with control equipment to safeguard sensitive sites. The officials pointed out that the military bases and other critical infrastructure will continue to face increased controls. The state of the South Korea and North Korea is one of war, which ended with armistice between the states but not a peace treaty during the years 1950-1953.

The issue has been used by authorities as an excuse to restrict foreign access to the mapping information in a detailed manner. Samsung Electronics Co. stock was up 0.8 percent in Seoul on Friday, and SK Hynix Inc. up 1.2 percent; the technology stocks are generally strong in Asia.

Kospi index gained 0.6 percent or 0.3 percent higher than the previous session. Washington has already brought the map data issue to the forefront of the trade talks claiming that the restriction had a disproportional effect on the U.S. technology companies. Seoul seems to be sending the signal of increased flexibility in its digital trade stance when it sets security-based requirements as alternatives to an outright disapproval.

Domestic Competition Impact

The presence of foreign businesses in South Korea has necessitated foreign firms to save map-based data at the local level which has helped to boost domestic offerings like Naver Corp. and Kakao Corp. These companies have been in a position to provide more granular navigation services to the domestic regulations.

In 2007, Google had made a formal petition to be given the right to export high-resolution map data, which was not accepted by the administration of the time. The new ruling is the first occasion that Seoul has been willing to allow overseas transfers as a specified set of security carve-outs.

In the U.S.. trading, Alphabet stock gained 0.5 percent to reach $173.40, and Nasdaq futures showed no change in early Asian trade. The move was portrayed by the officials as a larger plan to make South Korea a digital and artificial intelligence hub. It has two of the largest semiconductor makers in the world and is spending heavily on AI infrastructure and cloud services.

Seoul is trying to balance the priorities of defence and the reality of the functioning of the world digital platforms by moving towards conditional approval of the blanket error. Additional implementation specifics, such as compliance control and schedules, will presumably become clear during the next few months.