South Korea is going to further relax the social distancing rules from May 6 as the nation will allow a phased reopening of the businesses after managing to bring the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak under control, the Prime Minister Sye-kyun stated on Sunday.

COVID-19 outbreak

The government "will allow businesses to resume at facilities in phases that had remained closed up until now, and also allow gatherings and events to take place assuming they follow disinfection guidelines," he told a televised meeting of government officials.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 240,000 people globally and infecting over 3.4 million people worldwide. The WHO has described the virus outbreak as a pandemic as the US is the most affected nation followed by Spain and Italy.

(With agency inputs)