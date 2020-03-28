The South African billionaire business Patrice Motsepe stated on Saturday that his group of companies will donate $57 million for fighting the deadly coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak which has forced the country into a total lockdown as the infections increase.

The African country entered lockdown from Friday which will continue for 21 days with people restricted to their homes and most of the businesses closed.

South Africa fight coronavirus

The country has reported 1,170 cases of coronavirus and now faces a near certain deep recession. Motsepe, President Cyril Ramaphosa's brother-in-law and head of investment firm African Rainbow Capital, said at a media conference the money would be channelled through the government to build water, health and education facilities.

The pledge follows a one billion rand donation each by the Oppenheimer and Rupert families, and a government package of more than three billion rand for industrial firms, and comes a day after the country lost its last investment-grade credit rating.

(With agency inputs)