The confessions keep coming with Sophie Turner and we have to say that each one seems crazier than the next. Sophie Turner recently let slip a naughty secret about her husband Joe Jonas. But now, the actress has gone on to reveal that she tried to do something naughty on her own.

Reportedly Sophie Turner once tried to get a date with Matthew Perry. Sansa Stark and Chandler Bing, we have to say, that would make for a very weird couple. The Game of Thrones star admitted that she attempted to woo Friends alum Matthew after spotting him when he was rehearsing for a play near her home. Sophie, made the admission as she appeared on a video for Twitter Thursday entitled '#BehindtheTweets' in which she explained the thought process behind some of the things she's posted on the site.

Well Mathew Perry is quite a catch, and he is Chandler Bing too, so that is an added bonus. We can't blame Sophie for hitting on Matthew. In the new Twitter video, she explained: 'I would walk around the corner every day to go to my local Budgens, which is a great little supermarket, and I would walk around the corner every day and I would see Matthew Perry smoking a cigarette.'

It is refreshing to see that stars have a hard time approaching famous people too. One tweet, posted in January 2016, read: 'Holy balls. Chanandler Bong himself is rehearsing his play right next to my home. (sic)'

The Game of Thrones actor added, 'And I bought a lighter from Budgens so that I could walk up to him and offer to light his cigarette, she said. 'And it was already lit, so, that was just embarrassing.' That is an adorable encounter indeed. Sophie Turner married Joe Jonas in a surprise Las Vegas wedding.