Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner recently talked about her friendship with Maisie Williams and how they both used to kiss on the shooting set just to fuel the dating rumors.

Dark Phoenix movie actress was recently a guest at Conan O'Brien's talk show (check the attached video below) where she talked about how she never watched the last two episodes of Game of Thrones season 8 because they would actually break her emotionally. Turner also added that she and Maisie Williams are the best friend and sometimes, just to add the speculations, they used to make out.

"So, on the set, we would kind of do the scene [and] then try and kiss each other in the middle of the scene and see if anyone would react," Turner teased. "And it's Game of Thrones so incest is so normal that they were like, 'All right, that's fine'. It was probably the most lame thing that happened on the show, actually."

Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner's friendship go a long way. During the filming of the HBO's fantasy drama series, their friendship grew. Turner even told Dr. Phil that their friendship was reportedly destructive.

"She was my best friend, and she was the only one I really told about all of it," Turner previously explained. "Maisie and I used to do it [stay inside] together. I think being friends with each other was quite destructive because we were going through the same thing."

Sophie added back then that there was a time when they both used to take their food from the supermarket to their rooms and never socialized with anyone for a couple of years. In addition to this, Sophie accepted that she and Maisie used to watch videos together and even smoked weed.

Sophie Turner, who recently married her long-time boyfriend Joe Jonas, added that she would get high with Maisie Williams and then they both would sit "in the bath together and we'd rub makeup brushes on our faces."

After Game of Thrones, both Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner has their respective projects. Turner was recently seen in X-Men Dark Phoenix movie. Several critics are stating that the latest installment in the X-Men movie series is one of the worse movies in the X-Men saga.