Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner sure do make an adorable pair. The couple was spotted spending some much-needed time together aboard a yacht in Mexico.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner weren't shy at all, baring their skin and soaking up in the sun. Joe Jonas even went ahead and put on some sunscreen on Sophie's bottom. Sophie's break seems to be going on in full swing. The actress had revealed to Dr. Phil on his podcast Phil in the Blanks she was still on her break, she took a break off of work to focus on her mental health because she thought it was important.

ophie Turner has been going through a lot through the years and her confession comes as a shock to fans who will be disappointed about the actress taking a break, but her mental health comes first. In the most recent Rolling Stone, Sophie revealed how she knew Joe was the one and hinted at experimenting sexuality.

The Game Of Thrones actress said she's glad she 'found the right person', and she feels that she is a 'much older soul' after getting engaged. She gushed: "I was fully preparing myself to be single for the rest of my life. I think once you've found the right person, you just know. I feel like I'm much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I've lived enough life to know."

The final season of Game of Thrones premiered on April 14 to record-breaking viewing numbers and with five episodes still to go, the HBO hit is set to break many more records. You can check out the pic here: