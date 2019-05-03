Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner surprised fans by getting hitched, Vegas style! Right after attending the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Joe and Sophie took off to the nearest church to say their "I do's" and be bound in holy matrimony. This leaves us surprised and wondering about their French rendezvous that didn't happen. It was reported in the past that the couple will be tying the knot in France in an intimate wedding with close family and friends.

Joe and Sophie's wedding was actually live-streamed on Instagram by Diplo while an Elvis doppelganger officiated their wedding. For the uninitiated, the couple got married a year and a half after announcing their engagement. Sophie and Joe's whirlwind romance began thanks to Twitter and a direct message. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar UK, Sophie Turner revealed how fiancé Joe Jonas DM-ed her on Instagram and hence, started their fairytale romance. "We had a lot of mutual friends, and they'd been trying to introduce us for a long time. We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue," she said.

They took their romance to the next level by attending the pre-MTV Europe Music Awards King of Leon concert at the Oude Luxor Theatre in Rotterdam, Netherlands. A source also told People that the couple were caught kissing. "They were really close together," she says. "I didn't look very often because I was seated more in front of the room. The two or three times I was watching they were kissing. She was all smiles and he looked really sweet." This was followed by a Halloween dare where Jonas donned a dalmatian costume while Sophie wore pink sequined bunny ears. Following that, a source confirmed to People, "They're dating exclusively. He was playing the field, but he really likes her and is willing to settle down for her."

Sophie and Joe then made their relationship official on Instagram (oh, the irony) when she shared a post with Joe's face that read, "Miami Daze." Since then, began their public display of affection. In her interview with InStyle magazine back in 2017, the Game of Thrones actress then revealed, "I found it easier to date someone who understands the industry or is in that world," and added, "You realize that you're not going to see each other all the time. And you don't feel like a jerk when you're like, 'My publicist says I can't do this... '" Soon they got engaged and a source told People, "Everybody's very, very happy for them and their family and friends are all thrilled. Everyone loves them together. She's young but is beyond her years and is crazy, crazy mature. He's never been like this with a girl. He was such a dater before her but their relationship was much different from the start. She was just the one for him."

While it was revealed by a lot of sources including Joe and Sophie that they're planning for an intimate wedding in France, they seem to have been in more hurry! Shocking everyone of their fans, the last of the Jonas Brothers is also hitched!