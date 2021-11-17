Sophia Urista Apologizes for Urinating on a Fan in Concert, Fans call it 'Punk Rock' Act

After a bizarre act that caught the attention of social media, singer Sophia Urista has come forward with an explanation for the same. Cover band, Brass Against's frontwoman, 35-year-old Sophia Urista urinated on a male fan's face during her performance at the Welcome to Rockville festival at Daytona Beach, Florida on Thursday, November 11. The singer has now issued an apology for the act.

"I have always pushed the limits in music and on stage," Sophia Urista said in a statement posted on Instagram. "That night, I pushed the limits too far," she added.

While performing a cover of Rage Against The Machine's 'Wake Up', Sophia appeared to invite a fan on stage, who came up and proceed to lie down. The singer then pulled down her pants and peed all over his face, while continuing the performance. It is not clear whether the fan knew about the act from beforehand. The urination lasted for at least 10 seconds or more. Brass Against issued an apology immediately after the video of the singer peeing on a fan went viral on social media.

'I am not a shock artist'

"I love my family, the band, and the fans more than anything and I know that some were hurt or offended by what I did," Sophia said. She further added that she's not a "shock artist" and apologized for her actions. "I want them [fans] to know that I didn't mean to hurt them," she added. Sophia then expressed gratitude for the "continued love and support" of her fans.

The band, Brass Against stated that Sophia "got carried away" and "it wouldn't happen again" in their statement. "That's not something the rest of us expected, and it's not something you'll see again at our shows."

'You don't have to apologize'

People hailed Sophia Urista on her statement and called her a "rocker through and through" in her comments section. "I have always been revered and been thrilled by the boundaries you push as a performance artist and rock star. I also appreciate the grace of this statement," one person commented.

What you did was amazing and awesome," wrote one person adding that it was the most "punk rock" thing they've ever seen.

Brass Against replied with three red heart emojis on Sophia's post.