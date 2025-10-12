Soo Kee Jewellery Staff Cheated Firm of Nearly S$300,000 Over Six Years Using Fake Invoices

Over a six-year period, a Soo Kee Jewellery employee cheated the company of nearly S$300,000 by using more than 200 fake invoices and filing false claims for reimbursement.

On Friday, October 10, Loh King Foh, 48, admitted to six charges of committing forgery for the purpose of cheating. Eighteen other similar offences will be taken into consideration for his sentencing on Oct 30.

He worked as a senior regional visual merchandiser for Soo Kee Jewellery, which is affiliated with SK Jewellery, Moneymax Jewellery, and Love & Co.

He was permitted to pay first before requesting reimbursements with supporting documentation, and he would set up and furnish jewelry stores under the companies' name by buying props and equipment.

According to Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Jun Ya, Loh was typically exempt from mentioning the jewelry store or the reason for the purchase on the invoice when making these claims later.

Loh implemented his plan from April 2013 to March 2019.

After earning the confidence of the store owners, he initially acquired blank template invoices bearing company stamps from a variety of establishments.

He then made reimbursement claims with Soo Kee and its affiliated businesses after filling in the blank invoices with fake goods and prices.

According to DPP Tan, none of the store owners sold the goods listed on the invoices or were aware of Loh's plan.

Loh defrauded Soo Kee and its affiliated businesses of S$293,487 in total by using 238 fictitious documents.

Additionally, he falsified one of the approving officers' signatures on reimbursement claims.

Moneymax discovered in March 2019 that the business was frequently buying acrylic at exorbitant costs.

Moneymax found a number of issues with the invoices after consulting with the vendors mentioned on them, including the fact that some of the items listed were not even sold by the vendors.

After being confronted by Soo Kee's management, Loh acknowledged his misconduct. He didn't offer any compensation.

Given the severity of the case and the abuse of trust, DPP Tan requested that Loh serve a sentence of 43 to 49 months in prison.

"The offences were premeditated, with careful planning and execution to deceive the companies," added the prosecutor.

DPP Tan described his crimes as habitual and persistent, claiming that Loh had no intention of ceasing until his plot was uncovered.

DPP Tan said, "He was even emboldened by the fact that he was not discovered at first and made more fictitious claims over the years."

The maximum penalty for each charge of forgery with the intent to cheat is ten years in prison and a fine.