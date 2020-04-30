Sony's camera making unit is reported to be secretly gearing up to launch its next flagship camera. According to the latest rumour, the E-mount camera could be released soon. Though there aren't many details about the camera module yet, analysing Sony's release trend, we assume the Japanese camera manufacturer could release its forthcoming flagship A7S II.

The latest rumour

According to camera tipster Nokishita, Sony has registered a camera model with a code "WW271448" in Asia. Though the tipster hasn't mentioned the camera model, Sony camera-related rumour blog Sonyalpharumours has also claimed that the high-end E-mount camera is none other than the much-anticipated camera A7S III.

Sony A7S III release date

The tweet hints that the forthcoming camera would come with 5.1GHz Wi-Fi which is a standard feature for all Sony-branded flagship cameras. Alongside, Sonyalpharumours has claimed that they were tipped about the reliable info by an undisclosed source and claimed to post more details about the camera post the official announcement on April 30, 2020.

Sony has announced an event scheduled to be held on April 30 at 10am. Though the upcoming event would primarily focus on camcorders, home-made AI tools and related stuff, Sony might surprise its fan following by offering more details about its much-anticipated camera.

Sony A7S III specifications

According to Petapixel, the forthcoming Sony A7S III would be capable of shooting 4K videos at an insane 120 frame-per-second rate and offering 10-bit colour and an impressive range of dynamic range.

An earlier leak via EOSHD forum said the Sony A7S III could come equipped with 4K video recording capability at 60 FPS, besides offering HDR mode at 4K resolution. The leak claimed that the upcoming Sony flagship could boast a 15.36 MP full-frame sensor.

The A7S III is expected to be a full-frame mirrorless camera at a flagship price.