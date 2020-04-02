Sony Corporation from Tokyo, today announced the setup of the "Sony Global Relief Fund for COVID-19". About $100 million funding is made to globally support those affected by COVID-19.

Sony has divided this funding to three broad areas in fighting the coronavirus: Assistance for those individuals engaged in frontline medical and first responder efforts to fight the virus

Support for children and educators who must now work remotely.

Support for members of the creative community in the entertainment industry, which has been greatly impacted by the spread of the virus.

$10 million would be first funded to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO which is powered by United Nations Foundation along with Swiss Philanthropy Foundation, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). This fund would assist medical workers and those on the frontline of all those fighting the coronavirus.

The three areas

Sony, in its statement told that, by working with its external partners, it would 'explore ways' in such activities that could prevent the further spreading of the virus and also would contribute to treatment of the COVID-19. In the background of lockdowns and crisis, children who are losing education opportunities, Sony says that they would "explore ways to leverage its technologies in support of education activities, and cooperate with educators to implement these measures."

Whereas, those in the entertainment industry such as music, pictures, games and animation, Sony would support the whole community that includes creators, artists impacted by the cancellations or postponements of events like concerts and live events and also due to shut down of film and TV productions. 'Matching gift program' is also launched through which its 110,000 global employees will be able to provide their support, said the release.

Kenichiro Yoshida, President and CEO of Sony Corporation, said, "Sony extends its condolences to the families of those who have passed away as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, and extends its sympathies to all those who have been impacted. In order to overcome the unprecedented challenges that as a society we now face around the world, we will do all we can as a global company to support the individuals on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19, the children who are our future, and those who have been impacted in the creative community."

Other donations from Japan

The e-commerce company Inagora Inc, based in Tokyo, previously launched a campaign to ship face masks for free to those in Hubei province. It saw all 10,000 packs, each that includes five face masks sold out within an hour.

Around 20,000 protective suits were shipped by Tokyo Metropolitan Government to the medical staff working in Hubei province in order to treat coronavirus patients. Peace Winds Japan, a non-profit specialized in humanitarian aid, had previously sent a staff member along with goods to China to work with a disaster relief group in order to distribute goods like facemasks among others.