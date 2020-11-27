This week Japanese technology company Sony confirmed the issues that Play Station Network experienced after facing a massive server down that was reported by several PlayStation gamers. The users of PS4 and PS5 claimed that they can log in but the gamers were unable to access certain games, apps, and online services.

As explained by Sony, the fault is on its end regarding the massive outage that affected PlayStation gamers from all around the world. The Play Station Network or the PSN's server went down on Wednesday, November 25, and the company has been trying to reconnect the systems.

However, the server status, which can be monitored via Sony's network service status on its website, now reports that all the services "are up and running", including Account Management, Gaming and social, as well as the PlayStation Store.

Other services like PlayStation Now, PlayStation Video, and PlayStation Music which rely on the PlayStation Network, have not reported any effect on the systems due to the recent outage. However, some of the PS4 and PS5 platforms took the complaints as well as the discussion to the social media platforms.

Widespread Outage

Recently the Amazon Web Services (AWS) also faced a massive outage this week. The company later said, "We have restored all traffic to Kinesis Data Streams via all endpoints and it is now operating normally".

The outage affected one of AWS's US-East-1 Region, but it took down many popular web-based services that use its servers such as Roku, Flickr, and Adobe Spark. Amazon noted that the company had identified the main reason behind the outage on Wednesday, and said it had "completed immediate actions to prevent a recurrence." Down Detector reported over 1,000 users experiencing problems with the service.

On Friday, The Verge reported that Spotify was down for almost an hour. The outage affected users in European countries and beyond. The music streaming service began showcasing issues at around 4:15 AM ET. However, the company confirmed in a tweet that it rectified the issues after nearly an hour.