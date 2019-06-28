The famous South Korean drama couple Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo have confirmed that they have filed for divorce after a year and eight months of marriage due to "personality differences." But already several rumours about the marriage have spread online and Blossom Entertainment has warned people that they will take required action if it goes on like this.

While fans from all around the world posted heartbroken messages for the Song-Song couple, many are using the social media platform to post news which suggested that another South Korean actor Park Bo-gum is responsible for the split.

However, Blossom Entertainment, which represents both Joong-ki and Bo-gum, warned that "Any malicious slander on and offline and circulation of false rumours via mobile are criminal acts. This is damaging not only to the artists themselves but also to their families, agency and fans".

Even though, the 33-year-old actor Joong-ki wrote, "I ask for your understanding in regard to the fact that it is difficult to discuss the details of my own personal life," people started to build up their own version of this divorce story.

The Blossom Entertainment announced that it will be taking strong measures against baseless rumours involving Bo-gum.

"We're writing to inform you we began legal action on June 27, 2019, for malicious slander and the spread of false rumours along with other rumours and defamation of character about our labelmates," it stated.

Soon after the divorce news came out, a Twitter user started posting several messages and some of them also provided their analysis stating that the marriage was called off as the couple took the decision to tie the knot quite soon.



Another social media user, @rose_latte9 wrote on Twitter:"People keep saying that Song Song Couple rushed their marriage which resulted in their divorce, but see. Here are some K-celebrity couples who didn't date that long before getting married. Their marriage is still going strong."

The users also mentioned that "My point is, it doesn't matter how long couple are dating prior to the marriage and regardless how much they have understood each other. I don't think SSC rushed their marriage, at that time they must thought they could last forever. But things happen in life."

"Let's not speculate too much and blame either one. It's their private life. They must have tried to adjust to each other but things didn't work out as they wanted," further added.

And here are some hilarious Tweets by the fans.