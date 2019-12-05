South Korean singer Ock Joo Hyun shared an adorable social media post for her friends, actresses Song Hye Kyo and Jo Yeo Jeong on her Instagram handle.

On Tuesday, Ock Joo Hyun posted an image that shows the three friends chatting together. The 39-years-old singer captioned the photo: "My heartfelt warm for days thinking about our treasure-like stories from when we first met at 18 and 19 years old. Thank you, friends."

The friendship between the three Korean celebrities dates back to their high school days and they are quite popular among their fans for their friendship.

Ock Joo Hyun's special gift to Song Hye Kyo

When Song Hye Kyo tied the knot with Descendants of the Sun actor Song Joong Ki in October 2017, Ock Joo Hyun had congratulated her best friend by singing "A Whole New World" as the celebratory song at the wedding.

On the professional front, recently Jo Yeo Jeong was awarded as the Best Actress for her excellent performance in the award-winning film titled 'Parasite'. Reports suggest that she will be appearing in KBS 2TV's upcoming drama named '9.9 Billion Woman' (literal title).

In the recent past, the Descendants of the Sun actress also created history by becoming the first Korean actress to get a large birthday advertisement run in Times Square from November 17 for her birthday on November 22.

Leaked information of Song Hye Kyo

Meanwhile, reports stated that several personal information of Song Hye-kyo was allegedly leaked by customs. The leaked documents include her phone number, date of birth, passport number and a few other information.

According to the reports, the information was leaked from customs declaration forms which were collected by the department between 2011 and 2015 at the airport. At present, the case is being investigated and the Korea Customs Service has said that if anyone is found to have violated the Personal Information Act, he could face up to five years of imprisonment.